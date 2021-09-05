Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 94,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,772. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.