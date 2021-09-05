Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

