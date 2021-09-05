Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

KALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.26. 1,457,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.