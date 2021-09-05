Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

KALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $3.26. 1,457,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

