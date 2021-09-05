Juggernaut (JGN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.65 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $47.68 million and $3.65 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.68 or 0.00841835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00047898 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

