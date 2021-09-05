JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) to “Overweight”

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELEZF. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on shares of Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $22.01 on Friday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.