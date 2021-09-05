JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €21.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.33 ($21.56).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €15.53 ($18.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.06. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

