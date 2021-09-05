John S. Riccitiello Sells 217,124 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 1st, John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $133.61 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion and a PE ratio of -60.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 186.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

