Jefferies Financial Group Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

CHWY opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,837.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

