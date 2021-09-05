Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. Invesco has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after buying an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

