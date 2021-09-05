J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $126.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of JCOM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.17. The company had a trading volume of 155,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,024. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in J2 Global by 59.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in J2 Global by 201.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 16.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 121,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in J2 Global by 99,252.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

