J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

