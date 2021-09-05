J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 397 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

