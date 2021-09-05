J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $331,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,169 shares of company stock worth $71,385,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.25. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

