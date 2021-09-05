J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 76,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 71,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

