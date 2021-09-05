J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 420 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average is $127.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.