J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

EXAS stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

