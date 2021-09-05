iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $23,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

