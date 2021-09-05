iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.