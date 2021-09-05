iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,703 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

