iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $419,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

