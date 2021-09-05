iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bank of Finland

Bank of Finland increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 64.5% of Bank of Finland’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bank of Finland’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,021,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

