iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.