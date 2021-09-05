iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.