iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.11

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.11 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 1104049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

