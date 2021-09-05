iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

