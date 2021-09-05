iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Level Four Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 235,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 163,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. 317,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,351. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

