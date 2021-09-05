Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $47,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

