Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,008 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

