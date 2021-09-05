Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

