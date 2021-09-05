IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 290.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.22. 483,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,444. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $156.49 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average of $205.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

