IOOF Holdings Ltd (ASX:IFL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12

IOOF Holdings Ltd (ASX:IFL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other IOOF news, insider Renato Mota 28,112 shares of IOOF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th.

IOOF Holdings Ltd provides financial advice, portfolio management and administration, and investment management services in Australia. It offers financial planning advice and stockbroking services, such as investment research, training, compliance support, and access to financial products. The company also provides administration and management services through master trust platforms, which offer a single access point to a range of investment products.

