Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.39.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

