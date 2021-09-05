Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,714 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,151% compared to the typical volume of 297 call options.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $8.96 on Friday. Doma has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

