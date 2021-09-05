Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.25 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $76.98 or 0.00154148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00186179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.02 or 0.07759900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,034.61 or 1.00196545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00991854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00795484 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,783,630 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

