Internet Computer Hits Market Cap of $12.60 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $80.17 or 0.00154830 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion and $1.56 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.40 or 0.07625381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.35 or 1.00182750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.29 or 0.00971979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00776308 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,797,106 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,097 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

