Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post $189.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.90 million and the highest is $191.69 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $160.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $765.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

