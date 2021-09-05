Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $148.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.87.
NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,260,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.78. 1,273,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
