Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $148.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.87.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,260,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 401.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.78. 1,273,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.