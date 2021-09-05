Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

