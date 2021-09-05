Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.