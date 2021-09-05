Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 8,259 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,983,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 220,685 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 182,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 170,986 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.80.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.