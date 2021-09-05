Insured Finance (INFI) Price Tops $0.18

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $122,909.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00153092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00229971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.98 or 0.07876545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.48 or 1.00365197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00982407 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

