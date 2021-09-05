Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 2,662 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00.
SEDG opened at $285.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.18 and its 200-day moving average is $265.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 218.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
