Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 2,662 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18.

On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00.

SEDG opened at $285.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.18 and its 200-day moving average is $265.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 218.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

