Insider Selling: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells $30,006.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
RBCAA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.56.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
