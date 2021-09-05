Insider Selling: Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Sells $30,006.00 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RBCAA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

