Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Sells 843 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PNFP stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

