Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $14,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00 and a beta of -2.75. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Koss by 5,557.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 536,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Koss by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss by 140.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

