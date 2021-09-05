Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $14,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00 and a beta of -2.75. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
