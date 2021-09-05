Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells 13,724 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $448,088.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,747,412 shares in the company, valued at $220,303,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56.

On Friday, August 27th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $416,666.60.

Shares of FDP opened at $32.40 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.