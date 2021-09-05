Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 150,348 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total value of C$1,558,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,872,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,500,517.54.

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.40. 260,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.63. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

