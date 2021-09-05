Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells 150,348 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total value of C$1,558,191.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,872,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,500,517.54.

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.40. 260,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.63. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

