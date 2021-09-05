Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $140,680.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $140,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,783.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.
Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.