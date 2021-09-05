Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $140,680.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $140,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,783.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.