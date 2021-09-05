Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$10,130.40 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,249,527.68.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.10. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

