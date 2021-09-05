Insider Buying: New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Purchases $154,750.00 in Stock

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.