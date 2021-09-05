Insider Buying: New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Purchases $154,750.00 in Stock

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEN. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

